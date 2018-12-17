Will Karis Begaye Pay

Karis Begaye, daughter of outgoing Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye, missed the first restitution payment she owed related to an April 22 car crash that totaled a tribal vehicle. She was also charged with drunk driving.

The Navajo Office of Hearings and Appeals instituted the restitution penalty – though Begaye did not attend the October 29 meeting. The payment included $$32,406.33 for the Lake Tahoe tribal vehicle she was driving. Other charges were for towing costs, $500 for insurance deductible and $118.83 for a Courtyard Marriot hotel room. Begaye charged the room to the tribe but did not spend the night there because she was in jail.

The first scheduled payment came due on December 7 – with no sign of Begaye. Lewnell Harrison, an investigator with the Navajo Office of Ethics and Rules, said the office has not heard from Begaye since the OHA’s ruling. Police officers who had responded to the scene testified about Begaye’s bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Arizona State Trooper Thomas Humphrey described Begaye with having an “indifferent facial expression.” Her blood alcohol level was .211, or twice the legal limit, according to Humphrey.

The troopers also said there was a broken vodka bottle on the ground near the driver’s side door and an open and broken tequila bottle inside the vehicle. OHA Hearing Officer Joe Aguirre decided that the Navajo Nation had met its burden of proof that Begaye violated tribal ethics laws regarding unauthorized use of tribal property or misuse of tribal funds.

In his decision Aguirre also noted that the Navajo Nation had properly served Begaye, but she failed to appear for the hearing. Aguirre granted the tribe’s request for a total restitution of $34,538.14 to cover costs incurred relating to Begaye’s mishap. Though the accident occurred on April 22, it was not reported to the OPVP until May 2 – after it first appeared on a local television news broadcast.