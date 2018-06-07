Will Deandre Ayton be the Phoenix Suns Answer on June 21

Page AZ– The Phoenix Suns have a big decision to make in the coming weeks. In the 2018 NBA Draft the Phoenix Suns has the number one pick. This is the first time in franchise history dating back to 1968 that the Phoenix Suns have the first pick. This is very exciting for the Phoenix Suns. There are many positions in which the suns could use some help. In the past two seasons in which the Phoenix Suns had high first round draft picks they choose Josh Jackson with the 4th pick last year and in 2016 the suns drafted Dragan Bender with the 4th pick. On Wednesday June 6th the Phoenix Suns held a private one on one workout with University of Arizona Wildcat Forward Deandre Ayton. In an interview with CBS sports radio Deandre said “Honestly, I could see myself in Phoenix. I could see a little Shaq and Kobe 2.0″ and included Devin Booker in that conversation back prior to the workout. After the workout Wednesday Ayton told reporters “I will not work out with no other team” could that hurt him if he isn’t called first. Even though, University of Arizona is only two hours south of Phoenix. The Suns hardly ever draft a UofA player since 1968. The Phoenix Suns have only drafted six ex-Wildcat players. The last Wildcat the Suns drafted was Anthony Cook. The BIG QUESTION mark in our heads is who the Phoenix Suns Draft at the top will pick.