Wildfires Can Be Helpful

National Forest Service experts are stressing the positive aspects of wildfires. Observes botanist Brian Van Winkle, “Wildfires are essential to healthy, thriving forests.” Forest Service officials dispute Utah Governor Gary Herbert’s characterization of the 2018 fire year as “the worst we’ve had in memory.” Fire levels have been significantly lower in modern times when compared to per-settlement history. Bacteria that are essential to keep nitrogen in forest soils can only be spread through smoke. Smoke also sparks the germination of hundreds of plant species.