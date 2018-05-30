News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Wilderness Biking Proposal

May 30
08:57 2018
For the first time in over 50 years, mountain bikes will be allowed in wilderness areas if a proposal by Utah Senator Mike Lee is adopted. Lee’s bill would empower local land managers to make the decisions about bikes. If they take no action within two years, all routes would be automatically opened. Southern Utah bikers applaud the proposal, saying it is a common-sense approach because bikes belong on the landscape. But equestrians oppose it, one pointing out that many bicyclists travel at high speeds with music buds crammed in their ears. The 1964 Wilderness Act bans all “mechanical transport” in designated wilderness areas, which has always been interpreted to include bicycles.

