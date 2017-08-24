Wild Horse Population issue gets Addressed.

Wild horses and burros have been a major part of North America’s ecosystem since the arrival of the settlers in the late 1600’s. Before the invention of motor vehicles, horses were a valuable resource. In the present day, they can still be used as a resource but are more used for entertainment purposes.

The population has been in flux for the past 40 years. In 1971 an act was passed to protect the depleted population. Since the act was implemented the wild horse population has grown way beyond what was expected; so much so that it has become an issue for rural communities and ranchers.

Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Interior fish, Wildlife and Parks department Aurelia Skipwith, pointed out that the wild horse population has tripled what the land can support. Skipwith went on to say that taxpayers have to pay an extra $50 million to support the increased population.

On Wednesday the first ever summit was held to address the overpopulation issue. Organizations included the Bureau of Land Management and Western Landowners Alliance.

Rick Danvir a member of the Alliance mentioned how rewarding the protection act from 1971 was and now the issue is how to manage it.

On the issue of management, Keith Norris, an associate of the National Horse and Burro Rangelands Coalition, claims that the BLM spent more than half of their yearly budget last year on managing ‘unadoptable animals’.

So the big issue is finding a way to either control or reduce the population. Veterinary experts say that mass euthanasia would be impossible.

Other solutions that were discussed were sterilization and commercial slaughter.

There were protests held outside of the summit after the BLM reportedly was going to send 45,000 horses and burros to slaughterhouses.

The Department of the Interior stated that the BLM has no solution for the issue, and a solution has to be procured in order to stabilize rangeland ecosystems and economies.

The issue of Wild Horse overpopulation and a solution are still being discussed.