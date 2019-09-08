Wild Horse Gathering by BLM in September

Bureau of Land Management to conduct wild horse gather in Carbon County in September

PRICE, Utah – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Price Field Office announced today that it will conduct a wild horse gather within and outside the Range Creek Herd Management Area (HMA) beginning in September. The BLM plans to gather an estimated 200 wild horses due to declining rangeland health and overpopulation of wild horses and to curb their movement onto private lands.

The Range Creek HMA is located in Carbon County, approximately 20 miles northeast of Price, Utah, in the Tavaputs Plateau. It consists of approximately 55,000 acres of federal, state and private lands. The HMA has a current estimated population of 282 horses, which is projected to reach 338 with the 2019 foal crop. The Appropriate Management Level has been established at 75-125 wild horses.

The gather impacts are described and analyzed in the Range Creek Environmental Assessment (EA). The EA and Decision Record are posted on the BLM web-site at http://bit.ly/RangeCreekEA.

Horses removed from the range will be prepared for the BLM adoption and sale program. For more information on how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, visit the BLM National Wild Horse and Burro website at www.blm.gov/whb or call (866) 468-7826.

For additional gather-specific information, please contact Mike Tweddell at (435) 636-3609. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.