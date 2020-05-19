Wild Horse Funding Crisis

The Bureau of Land Management is estimating that reducing wild horse populations on public lands to sustainable levels will require the expenditure of over one billion dollars.

The Associated Press reports that 200,000 mustangs will need to be captured and that corrals to hold thousands more than current capacities will have to be built.

For the first time, permanent sterilization is being considered as an option.

If nothing is done, the wild horse and burro population is projected to reach nearly three million by 2040.

Currently, 88,000 animals roam the open range; another 47,000 are in private pastures or government corrals.

Herds double in size every four to five years.