News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Wild Horse Funding Crisis

Wild Horse Funding Crisis
May 19
14:20 2020
Print This Article

The Bureau of Land Management is estimating that reducing wild horse populations on public lands to sustainable levels will require the expenditure of over one billion dollars.

The Associated Press reports that 200,000 mustangs will need to be captured and that corrals to hold thousands more than current capacities will have to be built.

For the first time, permanent sterilization is being considered as an option.

If nothing is done, the wild horse and burro population is projected to reach nearly three million by 2040.

Currently, 88,000 animals roam the open range; another 47,000 are in private pastures or government corrals.

Herds double in size every four to five years.

Wild Horse Funding Crisis - overview

Summary: Wild Horse Funding Crisis

Tags
blmbureau of land managementfunding crisispublic landswild burrowild horses

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.