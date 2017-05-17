Who’s Your Airline?

We still don’t know what airline logo will be flying in and out of Page Airport in the near future. The Department of Transportation has been a little slow in making the determination, after telling city officials they’d likely have an answer by May 1.

Mayor Bill Diak is not surprised by the slower-than-expected answer from the DOT.

“With everything that’s been going on in DC (the new administration); they didn’t have a director, they had an interim director, and they told us that was going to cause a lag in their decision-making process,” said the Mayor. “They said if the interim person made it (the decision) it might come rather quickly, but they felt the interim director of the DOT would probably wait until a new director was chosen.”

Michael Lowder is the new Director and has been on board for about a month. So it’s likely we will heard from the DOT fairly soon.

The city’s recommended choice to service the Page Airport is Boutique Air out of San Francisco. But whether or not the DOT goes with them remains to be seen. According to Diak it depends on how the DOT looks at the situation.

“They (the DOT) looks at the service the carriers are able to provide, and then they look at the amount of the subsidy,” says the mayor.

Reports have indicated that Great Lakes Air, which has been serving Page for the past few years, has had a problem keeping enough pilots on board. Bill Diak says it’s an industry-wide problem, due in part to relatively new licensing requirements for pilots.

The new requirements may have been the direct result of the investigation into a 2009 computer crash near Buffalo, NY when 49 people perished. The NTSB ruled that the pilot responded inappropriately to stall warnings in the cockpit.

According to Wikipedia:

Families of the accident victims lobbied the U.S. Congress to enact more stringent regulations for regional carriers, and to improve the scrutiny of safe operating procedures and the working conditions of pilots. Although it did nothing to address the specific causes of the crash – improper stall recovery technique and pilot fatigue – the Airline Safety and Federal Aviation Administrative Extension Act of 2010

There’s also an issue of age.

“When Vietnam ended there were a lot of pilots that came out of the military that went to commercial,” said Diak. “Those guys are all retiring now. And how many times do you want a 75-year old flying a 747?”

So Mayor Diak and City Council will continue to wait for word from Washington on what airline will be providing service for Page in the near future.