Who Owns The North Sand Devils Do

Moving on up to the Northside is what the Sand Devils varsity football is doing in the state playoffs with a victory Friday night over the thirteen seed Pusch Ridge Academy Lions 48-2.

Sand Devils won the game from the coin toss winning the toss and deferring until the second half. Sand Devils defense stopped the Lions on their first series in four plays which force the Lions to punt. The punt was downed by the Lions at the Sand Devils eleven-yard line with just one hundred and twenty seconds off the clock Robert Smith hands it to the Sand Devils star runningback Kele Meredith, Meredith hit the hole cut back to the right and off to the races he goes 89 yards for a Sand Devils touchdown 6-0 Sand Devils.

On the night the Sand Devils offense was led by the rushing attack delivering over 400 yards on the ground. Sand Devils defense caused five turnovers. Sand Devils move onto the second round against Valley Christian Academy next Friday, November 9, 2018 Kickoff is 7 pm. One Down Three More To Go Sand Devils Football.

Previously the Sand Devils defeated the Trojans 22-15 in week five non-conference game here in Page.