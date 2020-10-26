News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Who Has the Largest Pumpkin in Page, Lechee or Big Water????

October 26
09:20 2020
Al Herron

Page resident Al Herron has a huge pumpkin. In fact he has several huge pumpkins, just in time for Halloween and Thanksgiving. He hasn’t weighed them yet. But he will do that soon. He feels one of his weighs more than 200-lbs!

Lake Powell Communications is putting together a little contest, with the prize or prizes to be determined.

We want to know if anyone in Page, Lechee or Big Water (Ut.) is growing a larger pumpkin than Al Herron?

Keep an eye on this web story for updates. We’ll let you know how to get involved.

 

