Who am I? The Real ID Act in NM

Navajo Nation Speaker LoRenzo Bates and other Navajo leaders discussed the issue of New Mexico’s Real ID Act with state officials.

Bates requested the meeting with New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department Cabinet Sec. John Monforte, MVD Director William Duran, and MVD Deputy Director Jerry P. Valdez, to develop solutions in response to problems resulting from the implementation of the Real ID Act in the state.

New Mexico State Sen. Sharon Clahchischilliage also attended the meeting.

Many constituents, particularly elderly Navajo people, have begun encountering challenges with obtaining identification cards and driver’s licenses that comply with the federal Real ID Act standards and requirements, Bates said.

Congress enacted the Real ID Act in 2005, establishing minimum standards for issuing driver’s licenses and identification cards.

The Act is enforced by the Department of Homeland Security.

States must comply with the Real ID Act by October, 2020. In 2016, when the New Mexico state legislature was considering H.B. 99 to address the Real ID Act, several members of the council along with Clahchischilliage and the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission pushed for an amendment to include language in the bill that allowed certificates of Indian blood to be used to establish one’s identity, which was eventually passed and signed into law.

In November, 2016, the state began issuing ID’s and licenses that comply with the federal standards, as well as non-compliant driving authorization cards.

Since then, many Navajo people have encountered problems that have prevented them from obtaining ID’s and driver’s licenses from local MVD offices.

Many either do not have birth certificates or are unable to provide proof of residency because they live in rural areas that do not have street addresses.

Many Navajos have no birth certificate because they were not born in a hospital, Delegate Steven Begay explained. To get a delayed birth certificate tribal members have to travel to Santa Fe to the Vitals Records Office, the only office in the state that can issue a delayed birth certificate.

Begay said his concern was for the elderly.

State agencies are open to suggestions to make it easier for Navajo elders to get ID, Monforte said.

MVD offices are now accepting letters from Navajo chapters and utility billing statements to verify the residency of applicants, which has helped to a certain extent, Duran said.