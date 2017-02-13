Whitehorse, Skubal Win Coach of the Year Awards

The Page High School basketball teams walked off the court at the Wildcat Den on Saturday champions, capping an incredible regular season for both the boys’ and girls’ teams. In addition to the team accolades, a handful of individuals came away from Chinle with some much deserved recognition as well.

It’s rare that a program can find top-notch leadership to guide its sports programs and the Page Athletic Department struck gold with the two coaches responsible for heading its basketball teams. Boys Basketball Coach Russ Skubal and Girls Coach Ryan Whitehorse took home 3A North Region Coach of the Year Awards, presented after the championship games of the 3A North Regional Tournament this weekend in Chinle. After missing the state playoffs a year ago, Skubal guided his team to an 11-6 record and a 3A North Region Tournament title. The boys’ regular season was good enough for the #12 in the state tournament and the right to host a home playoff game against #21 Empire on February 15th at 6:30 p.m.

Whitehorse had big shoes to fill after Justin Smith stepped down last year has head coach of the Lady Sand Devils. All he did in his inaugural season at the reigns was lead the team to a 15-2 record, a 3A North Region Tournament title, and the #2 seed in the state tournament. The Lady Sand Devils will host the winner of #18 Coolidge and # 15 Snowflake on February 17th.

Four Page players earned All-Region designation, two boys and two girls. Seniors Jevon Yazzie and Justin Billy earned All-Region honors for the boys with sophomore Myka Taliman and junior Lelisa Watson taking home the honors for the girls team.

Complete All- Region teams:

Girls

Player of the Year – Jaelynn Curley – Ganado

All-REGION

1. Nahatabaa Nacona – Chinle

2. Stacey Begay – Chinle

3. Autumn Byjoe – Tuba City

4. Vanessa James – Window Rock

5. Kourtney Posey – Tuba City

6. Alssya Byjoe – Monument Valley

7. D’ovionn Wagner – Window Rock

8. Janaya McIntosh – Ganado

9. Lelisa Watson – Page

10. Mika Taliman – Page

Honorable Mention

1. Amanda Antone – Chinle

2. Quannah Ryan – Chinle

3. Dominic Chee – Window Rock

4. Asia James – Window Rock

5. Ariel Austin – Page

6. Jacey Salabiye – Page

7. Shenaira Sloan – Tuba City

8. Kesha Classay – Tuba City

9. Amber James – Ganado

10. Michelene Colman – Ganado

11. Tyra Johnson – Monument Valley

12. Tayla Nez – Monument Valley

Coach of the Year

Ryan Whitehorse – Page

Boys

Player of the Year – Jamal Coleman – Ganado

All-REGION

1. Cauy Nelson – Monument Valley

2. Royce Charley – Monument Valley

3. Eric Sloan – Window Rock

4. Nachae Nez – Chinle

5. Marcus Litson – Chinle

6. Michael Yellowhair – Ganado

7. Justin Billie – Page

8. Javon Yazzie – Page

9. Ronald Begay – Tuba City

10. Tristian Yazzie – Tuba City

Honorable Mention

1. Tristan Nez – Window Rock

2. Keshaun Willians – Window Rock

3. Micholas Hurley – Monument Valley

4. Merwin Willie – Monument Valley

5. Cooper Burbank – Chinle

6. Angelo Lewis – Chinle

7. Justin Curley – Ganado

8. Tim Benally – Ganado

9. Nigel Tsinnie – Page

10. Tyson Neztsosie – Page

11. Elijah Bilagody – Tuba City

12. Terrell Arizona – Tuba City

Coach of the Year

Russ Skubal – Page