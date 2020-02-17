News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

White Mountain Apache Police Officer Slain on Duty

February 17
14:09 2020
Officer David Kellywood

Young Officer Fatally Shot Monday Responding to a Report of Shots Fired

 

February 17, 2020…The Navajo County Sheriff’s office is investigating the tragic death of a White Mountain Apache Police officer this morning. The deceased officer was identified by a District Two Councilmember as David Kellywood, who leaves behind a wife and two young children.

According to reports, Officer Kellywood was responding to the Hon-Dah Resort Casino near Show Low, Arizona between Midnight and 1 a.m. this morning. He was responding to gunfire and upon arrival came upon the suspect who shot the officer.

Officer Kellywood and family

A short time later, the second officer to arrive on scene came upon the suspect. The second officer shot the suspect. Both Officer Kellywood and the suspect were taken to the hospital, where both died from their injuries.

The FBI and the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office are investigating Officer Kellywood’s murder. The Officer was a 2012 graduate of Blue Ridge High School.

