White House Honors Code Talkers
November 27
16:28 2017
HISTORICAL CONTRIBUTION OF NATIVE AMERICAN CODE TALKERS IS INVALUABLE, CULTURAL INSENSITIVITY IS UNFORTUNATE

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, during an event at the White House honoring Native American Code Talkers, President Donald Trump made reference to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

The remark prompted immediate backlash.

“First and foremost, we appreciate the honor and recognition that has been bestowed upon the Navajo Code Talkers, who truly are National Treasures and protectors of freedom,” Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye said.

The reference to Sen. Warren as “Pocahontas” is a part of an ongoing feud between the senator and President Trump over statements Warren had made to have Native American heritage during her Senate campaign.

“In this day and age, all tribal nations still battle insensitive references to our people. The prejudice that Native American people face is an unfortunate historical legacy,” President Begaye said. “As Native Americans, we are proud people who have taken care of this land long before there was the United States of America and we will continue to fight for this Nation.”

President Begaye said the Navajo Nation does not want to engage in this dialogue between Sen. Warren and President Trump.

The purpose of the day’s event was to honor all Native American Code Talkers who used their native languages to encode sensitive messages and protect U.S. wartime communications in both World Wars I and II.

“It was our Code Talkers that ensured the freedom of the United States and that’s what is important to remember here,” President Begaye said.

