White House: Begay Not an Employee

Let’s call it Fake News.

It began in December when former Arizona State Senator Carlyle Begay posted a picture on Instagram of himself standing before the White House with a caption proclaiming “It’s official … I’ll be working at the White House.”

Begay declined to tell Arizona’s largest newspaper just what the job was, claiming he was weighing it against another offer.

On January 21, the Navajo Post ran an unconfirmed story about Begay working as President Donald Trump’s advisor on Indian issues. The “news” quickly spread and the office of U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) sent out a press release in late January congratulating Begay.

But there was one teeny problem.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said via a press release to the Arizona Republic that Begay is not a White House employee.

So was it a deliberate deception on Begay’s part, or just an example of “alterative facts?”

Since his original Instagram post in December, Begay has uploaded pictures of himself with other Native American or political leaders in the vicinity of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Begay finally came clean to the Republic, saying his post was “premature” and he hoped to be named Trump’s advisor on Indian issues. He said he had no idea the image would be “misconstrued.”

Begay said he has been volunteering since the election to help the U.S. Department of Education and the Interior Department.

In January he gave a Navajo blessing – consisting mainly of one word he kept repeating, “hozho” – at the National Cathedral during the National Prayer Service inaugural weekend.

Begay said he still hopes Trump will tap him to be the White House adviser on Indian Affairs.

This isn’t the first controversy of Begay’s political career.

He was appointed as a Democrat to the state Senate in 2013 and was elected a year later on the Democratic ticket. By the end of 2015, Begay — already seen as the state Senate’s “18th Republican” — made headlines when he officially switched parties. He said the GOP better reflected the values of self-determination and self-empowerment that he held and wanted to emphasize in his district, which included the Navajo and Hopi reservations.

Begay launched a campaign last year to fill the Congressional seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, who unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Sen. John McCain.

During the 2016 election, Begay helped Republicans reach out to Native American voters. Unfortunately it was not enough to sway the results. Democrat Tom O’Halleran wound up filling the vacant Congressional seat.