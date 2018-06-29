News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

White Fire Update
June 29
09:19 2018
Coconino County Firefighters  among the many dealing with the flames near Mogollon Rim, the White Fire continues to burn about 3.5 miles northeast of Lake Mary Rd at SR 87, so take that into consideration if you have plans to go camping in the Coconino National Forest. You may come upon road closures, smoke in the area.

Agencies are using multiple engines a dozer, air attack aircraft and helicopters to get that contained. Check ADOT before you head into that area near Clints Well.

azCoconino Countycoconino national forestmogollon rimwhite fire

