White Christmas For Flagstaff Skiiers

We might not have white snow on Christmas here in Northern Arizona but they’ve been making their own for skiiers in Flagstaff. Snowbowl enjoying a nice carpet of white packed powder for families wanting a white Christmas this year…

Check out the SNOW right NOW!

The Snowbowl Christmas Eve Schedule has Grand Canyon Express and Sunset lifts open with access to Midway Catwalk, Logjam, Volcano, Wild Turkey, RoundUp and NorthStar runs. They’ve got beginner terrain open with Big and Little Spruce conveyors and new Hart Prairie Quad lift. Lower Daydreamer and Lodge Run are also open. Two terrain parks are open with 16 features and both Hart Prairie and Agassiz lodges are open daily through the holidays.