News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

White Christmas For Flagstaff Skiiers

White Christmas For Flagstaff Skiiers
December 24
08:07 2017
Print This Article

We might not have white snow on Christmas here in Northern Arizona but they’ve been making their own for skiiers in Flagstaff. Snowbowl enjoying a nice carpet of white packed powder for families wanting a white Christmas this year…

Check out the SNOW right NOW!

The Snowbowl Christmas Eve Schedule has Grand Canyon Express and Sunset lifts open with access to Midway Catwalk, Logjam, Volcano, Wild Turkey, RoundUp and NorthStar runs. They’ve got beginner terrain open with Big and Little Spruce conveyors and new Hart Prairie Quad lift. Lower Daydreamer and Lodge Run are also open. Two terrain parks are open with 16 features and both Hart Prairie and Agassiz lodges are open daily through the holidays.

Tags
arizonaChristmasFamilyflagstaffholidaysliftpowderskiskiingsnowwhite christmas

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.