While the Nation Suffers Flu, Page Improving

One of the deadliest flu outbreaks continues to rage across the nation, this year’s flu bug ranks among the most severe in recent history. The CDC reporting over fourteen thousand new laboratory-confirmed cases just last week which brings the season total for the United States to just shy of 75 thousand –which doesn’t include the many who nursed their sickness at home. Here in Arizona, cases of the flu have continued to rise. From mid-October through the first week of January Arizona Department of Health Services reporting over 11 thousand confirmed cases, a 938 percent increase from the over 1,100 reported cases in the year prior between October and January. Coconino County seeing its share of those cases.

Brian Kellar, CEO of Page Hospital Banner Health tells Lake Powell Life News the flu epidemic here in Page also surged between Fall of 2016 and Jan of 2017. “At the end of 2017 we had seen between four and five times what we usually see for positive influenza A diagnoses which is over the top, and that’s against our five year average.”

The waiting room of the hospital in Page completely empty Tuesday morning, perhaps a good sign the flu cycle in our community is finally tapering off.

Hellar believes its because people in our community are heeding the CDC advice of getting a flu shot, washing hands frequently, taking proper precautions and taking care of themselves.

For more information about influenza and where to get a flu shot visit Coconino.az.gov or on Twitter use the hashtag #fighttheflu.