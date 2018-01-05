Which Professions Do YOU Trust?

A Gallup poll released this week shows an interesting list of professionals that are believed to have the lowest ethical standards according to those who were surveyed. Politicians, specifically local office-holders came in at #5. TV reporters #4, lawyers at #3, business execs squeaked in at #2 and the least trusted professionals in America? Lobbyists. On the flip side, nurses came in at #1 as most TRUSTED honest ethical professionals in the Gallup results with military officers and grade school teachers right behind them. See the entire list from Forbes here.