News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Which Professions Do YOU Trust?

Which Professions Do YOU Trust?
January 05
09:27 2018
Print This Article

A Gallup poll released this week shows an interesting list of professionals that are believed to have the lowest ethical standards according to those who were surveyed. Politicians, specifically local office-holders came in at #5. TV reporters #4, lawyers at #3, business execs squeaked in at #2 and the least trusted professionals in America? Lobbyists. On the flip side, nurses came in at #1 as most TRUSTED honest ethical professionals in the Gallup results with military officers and grade school teachers right behind them. See the entire list from Forbes here.

Tags
doctorsforbesgallup pollleast trusted professionsmost trusted professionsNursespoliticiansreportersteacherstrustedprofessions

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.