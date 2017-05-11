Where’s Amber?

After all this time, the Navajo Nation is still lacking an Amber Alert System. Yesterday in Washington, DC, a woman named “Amber,” took to a microphone in her effort to bring that system home to the Nation.

Navajo Nation Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty spoke to the Senate Indian Affairs Committee in support of an amendment put forth by Arizona Senator John McCain. His amendment would allocate the money needed by all Native American Reservations for an Amber Alert system.

The amendment would be attached to the Protect Act of 2003, which provided money for the Amber Alert system around the country. For some reason Indian reservations were excluded from the bill. And now, especially in light of the murder of Ashlynne Mike, Senator McCain wants to rectify the situation.

Ashlynne was the 11-year old Navajo girl in northwest New Mexico who was kidnapped and murdered last May. There was no Amber Alter System in place that may have helped Ashlynne. To this day there is still no system.

Ms. Crotty stressed to the committee the importance of having money approved so that Native American children can be protected in the future.