What’s YOUR Water Footprint?

January 25
09:53 2019
Thad Cochran Ag Leadership Program

This week Central Arizona Project hosted the Thad Cochran Ag Leadership Program, a group involved in a CAP sponsored water study of the west’s water footprint. The program is part of an exchange with Project CENTRL, sponsored in part by CAP. The project will seek to get a better understanding of what’s required to produce the goods and services we humans consume.

Track your water use and find out your water consumption throughout the year. Then learn how to reduce it.

Click here for a list of helpful tips from the Arizona Dept of Water Resources on ways you can reduce your water footprint.

