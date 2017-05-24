What’s Happening in Window Rock?

The clock is continuing to go tick-tock as we wait to see how the Navajo Nation Council is going to respond to the re-worked lease agreement meant to keep the Navajo Generating Station running and keeping its employees working.

The owners and operators of NGS, headed by the Salt River Project, have already said YES to the lease agreement. The agreement, as written, keeps the plant in operation through the end of 2019.

One of two things will happen then; either the plant will cease to operate and will be completely dismantled, or a new owner will have been found and everything continues as it has for more than forty years.

But the Arizona Republic, the same organization that apparently led to the Navajo Housing Authority to see top employees shoved out by President Begaye and the Navajo Council, says the top leaders of the Nation are not on the same page in regards to NGS.

According to the Republic, President Begaye sees the lease agreement going directly to the Nation’s Council in special session. But they also report that Speaker LoRenzo Bates believes the agreement needs to be worked through four different committees prior to going to the full Council.

The fact is the agreement was approved by the owners and operators over a week ago, but so far we’ve heard nothing from the Navajo Nation capitol of Window Rock.