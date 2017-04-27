What to do with $58 Million?

The Navajo Nation received a $58 million settlement from the Ramah Navajo Chapter, et.al v. Jewell lawsuit and the council’s recent spring session saw competing resolutions on how to best use the windfall.

Both measures were aimed at combating crime on the Navajo reservation, which is the largest in the U.S.

Delegate Edmund Yazzie’s bill would use the money to hire more police officers, judges, prosecutors and social workers. His measure was supported by Navajo Nation Chief Justice Allen Sloan, Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch and other top law enforcement officials.

But legislation by Delegate Leonard Tsosie said all Yazzie’s bill would do was set up a trust fund.

Tsosie offered his own legislation to use the $58 million to fight rising crime rates on the reservation.

Tsosie’s bill would call for the construction of six new police substations in remote areas, institute a reservation-wide telecommunications system and supplement police officers’ retirement benefits.

Tsosie’s bill had the backing of Theresa Hopkins, head of the tribe’s Telecommunications Regulatory Commission and from Navajo Technical University.

Both sides argued the need to combat crime on the reservation.

The number of homicides on the reservation has jumped from three in 2014 to as many as 24 last year, according to Navajo Nation Police Chief Philip Francisco.

Yazzie’s group argued that crime was increasing because of alack of law enforcement personnel.

But Tsosie’s argument was a familiar refrain in the real estate business – it’s about “location, location, location.”

In some rural areas it can take police an hour or more to respond to a reported crime. To cut the response time, Tsosie wants police substations built in the Cameron, Kaibeto, Pinon, Red Mesa, Pueblo Pintado and Klagetoh chapters.

In addition he wants to allocate $15 million to NTU to implement a reservation-wide telecommunications system, including cell phone towers and high bandwidth internet.

In supporting Tsosie’s bill Hopkins pointed to the March murder of Navajo police officer Houston Largo, who had been shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence call.

Passersby who found Largo could not call for help because it was in an area without cell phone service, she said. The passersby had to take Largo’s keys so they could unlock his squad car and use the police radio inside.

But neither proposal garnered enough support to pass the council.

Both Yazzie and Tsosie plan to reintroduce their bills.