What if YOU Receive a Suspicious Package?

America on alert with explosive devices recently sent to various individuals and businesses in the country, a good time to be vigilant about your own personal mail. We all share one building where the mail is delivered here in Page and it would only take one bad package to do great harm.

Remember the U.S. Postal Service is already in the practice of screening all mail and packages for suspicious items when the mail is being sorted. Staff who sort mail have instructions to stop handling a package that appears suspicious, they know to isolate it immediately and call a supervisor and if necessary, the police.-But it’s important for everyone to pay attention to the mail that’s delivered to their box. If you are worried about a package or letter you receive,

Remember to follow these rules:

Do not handle, shake, smell or taste it

Leave the letter or package where it is

Get everyone out of the room and close the door

Call 9-1-1

Wash your hands immediately

Red flag items to watch for:

Unfamiliar return addresses or no return address

Strange odor or noise coming from package

Protruding wires

Excessive postage

Misspelled words

Stains or leakage

Better to be safe than sorry. Click here for more valuable information from the U.S. Postal Service.