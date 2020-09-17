Western Utah: Wild Horses to be Removed in Frisco Herd Management Area

Bureau of Land Management to begin Frisco

Herd Management Area wild horse gather

CEDAR CITY, Utah — On Sept. 21, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Cedar City Field Office will begin gather operations to remove excess wild horses from within and outside of the Frisco Herd Management Area (HMA) in western Utah. The gather is expected to last approximately eight days.

The BLM will gather and remove approximately 200 wild horses from BLM-administered lands using the helicopter drive-trapping method. One objective of this gather is to locate and capture approximately 21 mares that have been fitted with radio/GPS collars for research purposes. The appropriate management level for this HMA is 30-60 animals and the current population is approximately 250 horses. Horses removed from the range will be transported to the Axtell Off-Range Contract Wild Horse Facility in Axtell, Utah.

Opportunities are available for the public to observe daily helicopter operations through BLM-escorted tours so long as conditions remain safe for both the horses and participants and ensuring that gather operations are not disrupted. Observers must provide their own transportation, water, and food. No public restrooms will be available. The BLM recommends weather-appropriate footwear and neutral-colored clothing. Binoculars and four-wheel drive or other high-clearance vehicles are also strongly recommended. Details on the BLM-escorted tours will be updated each evening during the gather and announced daily on the BLM gather hotline at (801) 539-4050.

Gather operations will begin on Monday, Sept. 21, and individuals should meet at the KB Express Convenience Store/Subway at 238 South Main in Milford, Utah, where tours will depart at 6 a.m. MDT. Please note that COVID-19 guidelines for visiting parks and recreational facilities will be followed. These guidelines, along with the number of visitors present each day will determine the observation locations.

The following COVID-19 guidelines will apply:

Always stay at least six feet from others. Avoid gathering with others outside of your household.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Bring hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol to use if soap and water are not available.

Do not attend the gather if you are sick, recently exposed (within 14 days) to someone with COVID-19 or are not feeling well.

Public lands will remain open unless closures are deemed necessary to protect public safety. Outdoor recreationists and visitors to the gather area should be aware that there will be low flying helicopters. During the gather, no recreational use of drones is allowed in the Frisco HMA and surrounding lands within and near the Frisco Mountain area where wild horses may be found. Brief road closures may also be needed to allow movement of horses during gather operations.

Gather updates and information will be posted on the BLM’s website at: https://www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/herd-management/herd-management-areas/utah/frisco. The BLM (@BLMUtah) will also post updates on Twitter using the hashtag #FriscoGather. To learn more about how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, visit the BLM National Wild Horse and Burro website at www.blm.gov/whb or call (866) 468-7826.

For additional information, please contact Lisa Reid at (435) 743-3128. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.

