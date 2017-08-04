19th Annual Western Legends Roundup Returns to Kanab with Headliners, The Bellamy Brothers and Roo Arcus

Western film stars, Clint Walker and Mariette Hartley to attend this year

Kanab, Utah – August 3, 2017 – Strap on your boots, saddle your horse and take a ride to Kanab for the 19th annual Western Legends Roundup, August 21-26. Enjoy four days on the trail for the wagon train trek, August 21-24, followed by the main events celebrating the film, music, poetry and Western heritage that has famously taken place in Kanab, August 24-26. Individual tickets can now be purchased online for wagon train rides, shows, tours, meals and more. Western Legends Roundup memberships are also available and include multiple events, meals and souvenirs.

This year’s Western Legends Roundup features headlining performances from country music duo, The Bellamy Brothers and Australian country music star, Roo Arcus. Western film stars including Clint Walker, Mariette Hartley, Neil Summers, Stan Ivar and many more will be in attendance for the annual dinner and breakfast with the stars events. A Backyard Barbeque Competition sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society has also been added to the 2017 lineup.

“Western Legends Roundup gives visitors a unique opportunity to truly experience a cowboy’s life in the Old West,” said Brent Chamberlain, executive director, Western Legends Roundup. “We have added a backyard barbeque competition this year in addition to the ‘High Noon’ parade, wagon train adventures, musical performances, movie star appearances and other activities. This year’s round up is sure to be the best yet and we hope to see all cowboys and cowgirls in attendance.”

“Kanab offers the perfect backdrop for the Western Legends Roundup” said Camille Johnson, director, Kane County Office of Tourism. “With so much of Kanab’s land still untouched from when the movies were filmed, visitors will truly feel like they have stepped back to the time of Western classics. We invite Utahns and out-of-state visitors to join us in celebrating our Western heritage.”

Events Include:

Wagon train adventures

Celebrity appearances and autograph sessions with classic Western film stars

Live performances of country and folk music

Western Street Fair

‘High Noon’ Parade

Barn Dance

Backyard barbeque competition

Tours to historic petroglyphs

Poetry readings

Quilt Show

For more information, visit westernlegendsroundup.com or visitsouthernutah.com.

About Kane County

Kane County is the gateway to three national parks, five national monuments, a renowned National Recreation Area, two state parks, two national forests, and unlimited outdoor adventures. Kane County is truly “The Heart of the Parks”. In every direction there are breath-taking views: the unique vistas of The Grand Canyon to the south, Zion National Park to the west, Bryce Canyon National Park to the north, and Lake Powell/Glen Canyon to the East. For more information on visiting Kane County, please visit www.visitsouthernutah.com