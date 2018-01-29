News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

West Virginia Elk Relocation

January 29
13:30 2018
Dozens of elk captured by Arizona Game and Fish will be relocated to West Virginia to help re-establish the state’s elk population. Wildlife officials netted 60 of the elk from Raymond wildlife area about 30 miles southeast of Flagstaff. The elk will be released on 40 thousand acres made up of predominantly dense woodlands and grasslands.  West Virginia requested the elk from Arizona several months ago because the state’s population is one of the few that are free of diseases such as tuberculosis.

