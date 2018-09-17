Well Pump Failure Impacts Dangling Rope Facilities

Visitors are advised that due to a mechanical failure of the well pump at Dangling Rope Marina in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area on Friday, September 14, some facilities requiring water will be closed or have reduced hours until the repair is completed.

National Park Service staff is working to replace the pump as quickly as possible. As of Monday September 17, the repair has yet to be completed.

Potable and non-potable water will not be available at pump out docks though boats may still use the pump out. Restrooms on the dock will be closed until the repair is made however floating vault toilets are available. The snack bar will be open only for limited hours, from 11:00a.m. to 2:00p.m., until the well is repaired.

The Dangling Rope retail store and fuel pumps are open as usual. The park apologizes for the inconvenience.