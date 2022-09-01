Welcome to Arizona Preparedness Month

PHOENIX— Governor Doug Ducey proclaimed September Arizona Preparedness Month in conjunction with National Preparedness Month to encourage people, businesses and communities to prepare for potential emergencies.

In honor of Preparedness Month, the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) is asking residents to participate in the “30 Days, 30 Ways to Get Prepared” activities this September. The program emphasizes 30 simple steps to prepare yourself and your community for disasters by taking one action each day of the month.

“Recent wildfires and flooding across Arizona remind us of the need to be prepared,” said Maj. Gen. Kerry Muehlenbeck, DEMA Director. “Investing the time to complete these simple steps will bring peace of mind later. Start by making an emergency plan for your family. Be sure the plan includes all members of your household, including pets.”

Daily preparedness tips will be shared on the Arizona Emergency Information Network’s Facebook and Twitter accounts (@AzEIN). Arizonans are encouraged to follow along on social media and take a second each day to better their emergency preparedness. To learn more about “30 Days, 30 Ways to Get Prepared” this September visit https://ein.az.gov/september-preparedness-month.

Highlights of the “30 Ways, 30 Days to Get Prepared” include:

Planning for your household’s unique needs: Review your family communication plan, evacuation plan, and emergency go kit. Add, change and replace to personalize for your household.

Getting ready in the kitchen: Cooking a meal in an emergency doesn’t have to mean bland-tasting food. Discover delicious, easy-to-make preparedness recipes and create your own dinner or dessert recipe with nonperishable items for our Emergency Kit Cook-Off online cookbook!

Don’t forget your digital preparedness kit: Sign up for alerts from your local emergency management agency. Follow emergency officials in your area on social media. Remember to back up and password-protect digital files.

For statewide emergency updates, preparedness advice and hazards information visit the Arizona Emergency Information Network website at https://ein.az.gov/.

