Weigh in on BLM’s Proposed Management Plans for Bears Ears and Grand Staircase

Two different press releases came out at the same time regarding these plans and environmental impact statements yesterday, in relation to the two monuments Grand Staircase Escalante and Bears Ears. We are sharing them back to back on this page.

————————————————————————————————-

KANAB, Utah— The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is initiating a 90-day comment period for the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and Resource Management Plans (RMPs) for the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument (GSENM) and for Federal lands previously included in the GSENM that are now identified as the Kanab-Escalante Planning Area. A notice of availability will be published in the Federal Register on August 17, 2018, and the draft documents will be available for review on the BLM ePlanning website at https://goo.gl/EHvhbc . Comments will be accepted through Nov. 15, 2018.

“It’s been nearly 20 years since the public has had the unique opportunity to help shape the future of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument—the BLM’s first ever national monument,” said BLM Utah State Director Ed Roberson. “Developing new management plans is an exciting challenge and a serious responsibility that is shared by everyone who cares about these lands.”

On January 16, 2018, the BLM initiated planning for these lands and hosted a nearly three-month long scoping period and two public meetings. Since then, the BLM has worked with cooperating agencies to develop draft management plans and a draft environmental impact statement (DEIS) reflecting input from many stakeholders and the public. The plans include a range of alternatives addressing management issues brought forward during scoping.

“We want to hear from you,” said Harry Barber, acting Monument manager. “This review period provides an important opportunity for you to influence the decision-making process. The alternatives in the draft EIS address the challenges of protecting natural and cultural resources, including objects of pre-historic, paleontological, historic, and scientific interest within the monument, while also addressing multiple uses of public lands.”

The Draft RMPs/Draft EIS evaluate four alternatives varying from no action to maximizing management flexibility, while still providing for resource protection, including protection of Monument objects within the GSENM, as required by applicable laws, policies, and plans. The BLM encourages comments on all alternatives and potential management actions, as the final management plans may include portions of any alternative. Incorporating local voices and the public at large in the planning process is vital to managing sustainable, working public lands.

To help the BLM properly consider and incorporate feedback, please include a reference to a specific page or section of the Draft EIS/Draft RMP in your comment. Comments may be submitted by any of the following methods:

Mail: 669 S Hwy 89A Kanab, UT 84741, Attn: Matt Betenson

ePlanning: https://goo.gl/EHvhbc

Before including your address, phone number, email address or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment—including your personal identifying information—may be made publicly available at any time. While you may request to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

The BLM will announce future meetings or other public involvement activities at least 15 days in advance through public notices, media releases, and/or mailed notifications.

For further information concerning the land use planning process, please contact Matt Betenson, Associate Monument Manager at (435) 644-1200. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to contact the above individual during normal business hours. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to leave a message or question with the above individual. You will receive a reply during normal business hours.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Diverse activities authorized on these lands generated $75 billion in sales of goods and services throughout the American economy in fiscal year 2016—more than any other agency in the Department of the Interior. These activities supported more than 372,000 jobs.

———————————————————————————————————–

SALT LAKE CITY—The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is initiating a 90-day comment period for the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and Monument Management Plans (MMPs) for the Indian Creek and Shash Jáa Units of the Bears Ears National Monument. A notice of availability will be published in the Federal Register on August 17, 2018, and the draft documents will be available for review on the BLM ePlanning website at https:goo.gl/uLrEae . Comments will be accepted through Nov. 15, 2018.

“We recognize that local communities and the public at large care deeply about the future of Bears Ears National Monument. We invite the public to review and comment on the proposed plans, and to consider how they would like to see this remarkable landscape managed now and for future generations,” said Utah State Director Ed Roberson.

On January 16, 2018, the BLM initiated planning to prepare MMPs for the Bears Ears National Monument Indian Creek Unit, and for the Shash Jáa Unit, which is co-managed with the Manti La-Sal National Forest. As part of that action, the BLM also announced that it would prepare an associated EIS. Since then, the BLM and the USFS have worked with cooperating agencies to develop draft management plans and a draft EIS reflecting input from many stakeholders and the public. The plans include a range of alternatives addressing management issues brought forward during scoping.

“We’ve been on the ground working with and listening to local communities, stakeholders, and the public,” said Canyon Country District Manager Lance Porter, “and we have identified a variety of options to meet the challenges of providing quality recreation experiences for visitors, facilitating uses like grazing or gathering firewood, and protecting the natural and cultural resources that we are entrusted to manage.” The four alternatives range from minimal change in management to an approach providing maximum management flexibility while protecting Monument objects and resource values. The BLM encourages comments on all alternatives and potential management actions, as the final management plans may include portions of any alternative.

To help the BLM properly consider and incorporate feedback, please include a reference to a specific page or section for your comment. Comments may be submitted the following ways:

Email: blm_ut_monticello_monuments@blm.gov

Mail: BLM, Canyon Country District Office, 82 East Dogwood, Moab, Utah 84532, Attention: Lance Porter

Please include your name and street address. Your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. You can request your personal identifying information be withheld from public review, but the BLM cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.

The BLM will announce future meetings or other public involvement activities at least 15 days in advance through public notices, media releases, and/or mailed notifications.

For further information concerning the land use planning process, please contact Lance Porter, District Manager at (435) 259-2100. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to contact the above individual during normal business hours. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to leave a message or question with the above individual. You will receive a reply during normal business hours.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Diverse activities authorized on these lands generated $75 billion in sales of goods and services throughout the American economy in fiscal year 2016—more than any other agency in the Department of the Interior. These activities supported more than 372,000 jobs.

-BLM-