Weekly Low Water Update from Glen Canyon National Recreation Area
December 10
06:41 2021
Courtesy of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area:
Lake Powell has dropped to unprecedented low water levels and Bureau of Reclamation projections indicate it will continue to drop. This is the first weekly update we will be providing about the current status of National Park Service (NPS) low water operations on Lake Powell.
- Jacobs’ contract: The park contracted with Jacobs Government Solutions to explore long-term options to maintain visitor access and estimated costs in four visitor use areas: public launch ramps at Bullfrog, Halls Crossing, Antelope Point, and a primitive launch and takeout ramp on the Colorado River in the Hite area.
- Implementation of Jacobs’ recommendations: Any undertakings resulting from the contractor’s work will also include NPS compliance, consultation, and permitting to ensure protection of our park’s natural and cultural resources; and public engagement.
- Funding: Funding has not yet been secured for project implementation in any of the four areas included in the Jacobs assessment.
- Dangling Rope Marina: In May, Dangling Rope was significantly damaged by wind events and due to safety concerns was closed to visitor use. Unprecedented low water conditions make it impossible to simply repair and reopen the facilities there. We continue to look for ways/options to offer fuel sales at Dangling Rope in 2022 and beyond. The Superintendent is visiting Dangling Rope and Rainbow Bridge this week with teams to evaluate further.
- Rainbow Bridge National Monument: In October, access from Lake Powell became significantly more difficult, due to lowering lake levels and mud and debris from rain events. While no longer connected to the shoreline, the Rainbow Bridge dock system is accessible with restroom facilities for visitors. Our seasonal trail crews are assessing options for improving access.