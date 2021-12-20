Weekly Low Water Update from GCNRA: December 20th, 2021

Weekly Low Water Update

Courtesy of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area:

Lake Powell has dropped to unprecedented low water levels and Bureau of Reclamation projections indicate it will continue to drop. Here is the latest information regarding National Park Service (NPS) low water operations on Lake Powell.

Bullfrog Main Spur Ramp : Due to low water, on December 20, 2021, the Bullfrog Main Spur Ramp will close to houseboats. The park anticipates that this ramp will no longer be suitable for launching any motorized vessels by January 3, 2022 and it will be closed at that time. Commitment to North Lake Powell Access : The park remains committed to providing North Lake Powell motorized boater access and has initiated a construction contract to permanently extend the Bullfrog North Ramp to reach a lake elevation of 3520 feet. This project is anticipated to be completed in April 2022 but use of the ramp will be dependent on lake levels. Long Term Concessions Planning : As part of our response to changing environmental and visitor use conditions, the park engaged in two days of brainstorming charrettes this week exploring different scenarios for long-term commercial services and concessions at Glen Canyon. Early Listening Sessions : In December, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and its contractor Jacobs Government Solutions conducted early listening sessions with commercial partners on concept designs. Similar sessions were held with park concessioners and NPS field staff in November.

If you have any questions, please contact [email protected].