Weekly Low Water Update from GCNRA
June 27
11:26 2022
- Lake Powell Water Levels Continue to Rise: As of June 23, Lake Powell had risen 16.76 feet from the low for the water year to elevation 3539 (feet above sea level). Boat ramps are fully operational for motorized vessels of all sizes in North Lake Powell at Bullfrog North and in South Lake Powell at Wahweap’s Stateline Auxiliary.
- Antelope Point Marina: Antelope Point Marina advises that lake levels have risen enough that it may be possible to launch and retrieve small single-axle trailers such as personal watercraft and small boats at the marina’s business ramp on a case-by-case basis. Interested customers should contact Antelope Point Guest Services to inquire about their specific vessel(s), 928 645-5900 ext. 5032.
- North Wash Primitive Takeout (Cataract Canyon – Colorado River): Due to the rapidly changing inflow of the upstream Colorado River, conditions at this primitive takeout are dynamic and changing daily. River runners are advised the site is unstable and to exercise caution. Some boaters are choosing to motor on the flat water down to the Bullfrog North Ramp to take out.