Weekly Flights from Page to Vegas – COMING SOON

Before the Page City Council held regular session Wednesday councilors participated in a workshop to discuss scheduling options for the city’s alternate Essential Air Service provider Contour Airlines, Council eagerly pursuing the chance to broaden the weekly flight schedule to serve Las Vegas as well as Phoenix.

Councilor Dugan Warner questioned why Contour is only scheduling flights three months out rather than giving fliers the chance to book flights well in advance. City attorney Josh Smith explained the airline is at the mercy of decisions being made about their terminal status at Sky Harbor International, and the original deadline to move their terminal destination in November has now been extended to January.

Currently Contour Airlines is flying twelve round trips to Phoenix from Page each week but Council is proposing as of November that schedule would change to seven round trips per week (which is once per day) to Phoenix and four round trips each week to Las Vegas. This would leave one round trip flight to be banked each week for the city to add back into the schedule after January during peak travel seasons as needed.

Council approved a motion to direct staff to pursue the proposed flight schedule change with Contour. The Mayor expressed some doubt to the council the airline could be ready to add the Las Vegas route by November.