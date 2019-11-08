Weekend Nighttime Traffic Delays on Glen Canyon Bridge

Glen Canyon Bridge Nighttime Traffic Delays

One-Lane Nighttime Traffic Delays in November

PAGE, AZ: Visitors to Glen Canyon National Recreation are advised to expect nighttime traffic delays on the Glen Canyon Bridge beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12 through 5 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13. This schedule will repeat each night through the morning of Saturday, November 16.

Traffic controls will be in place to ensure an orderly flow of traffic into one lane to cross the bridge. The sidewalk on the southwest side of the bridge will also be closed to foot traffic. Drivers and pedestrians are urged to practice caution when approaching and crossing the bridge. The bridge will reopen to two lanes on the weekends.

Work will continue from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday night, November 18 through Friday morning, November 22, and Monday night November 25 through Thursday morning, November 28. It is possible that work will continue following this same schedule the week of December 2, if needed to complete the maintenance project.

The Glen Canyon Bridge is located on Highway 89 and crosses the Colorado River between Page, Arizona and the Carl Hayden Visitor Center. During the nighttime closure, drivers are advised to plan for approximately ten-minute traffic delays. During peak travel times between 5 and 8 p.m., delays may be longer.

The nighttime delays are due to scheduled maintenance repair to the sewer pipeline attached to the bridge. The park apologizes for any inconvenience the maintenance project may cause and thanks all users for their attention to safety.

Map: Map of Glen Canyon Bridge Pipeline Project.

More information is available on each park’s website: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area or Rainbow Bridge National Monument