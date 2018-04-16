News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Week of the Young Child

Week of the Young Child
April 16
08:13 2018
Print This Article

Coconino County has expanded the Week of the Young Child celebrating children ages zero to five from April 17th – April 30th.

Many events throughout the county, here in Page today is Music Monday with onsite story time at Classic Air Medical at 10am.

Tomorrow is Taco Tuesday with story time for kids at Fiesta Mexicana at 10am.

More wonderful story times and art projects happening at the Page Public Library Wednesday and Thursday.

Click here for more Week of the Young Child events throughout the county.

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.