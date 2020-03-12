Wednesday’s Page City Council Meeting

Boutique Air is back! Headquartered in San Francisco, Boutique Air is once again trying to get into the Page airline market.

Shawn Simpson is the CEO and a founder of Boutique. He spoke to Page City Council Wednesday night, touting Boutique as a better fit for Page than Contour, though he did not mention Contour by name.

Mr. Simpson spoke of more flights, more pilots and more aircraft, with prices competitive with what we are paying now.

Find out more at https://www.boutiqueair.com/

Among other topics at last night’s meeting was the suggestion that the city purchase a mobile stage, originally in Roanoke, Virginia, but now sitting idle in Indiana. Councilmember Warner said he was not hot about the idea, but perhaps warm. The 43-thousand dollar purchase was approved unanimously.

In a sad move, the council also voted to accept the resignation from the council of Mark Cormier. A search will be underway to replace Mr. Cormier, who is leaving for medical reasons.

Lake Powell National Golf Course will be getting some new and updated gold carts; nice ones, too!

Council approved the cost of 111-thousand dollars for Club Cars, with a GPS system, and also a governor on each cart to keep the hills on the golf course safe. The purchase was passed unanimously.

Golf Pro Jake Hunter spoke to the council, talking about the various options for updating the current carts that seem to breakdown often. It’s apparently an age problem.