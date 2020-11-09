Weather OK in Page, But to the South; Watch Out

While, we awoke Monday to some snow on the ground, that might be all we see for a while. Monday will be sunny in Page with a high near 47. It will be windy, with west winds 6-15 mph, and gusts of up to 21.

It will be going down to freezing, and below the next few nights, with day time highs in the 40’s.

SOUTH of Page: As you can see on the maps below, provided by the National Weather Service(Click on to enlarge), it will be mighty cold the next few nights, with some significant snowfall activity as well.

