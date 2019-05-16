Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Friday

PAGE, AZ – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area announces its support of Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day this Friday, May 17, 2019. Glen Canyon joins boating professionals and outdoor enthusiasts to heighten awareness of different life jacket styles that are available, and demonstrate their comfort and versatility by wearing them to work.

The annual event, hosted by the National Safe Boating Council (NSBC) serves as a fun, educational element just prior to National Safe Boating Week, May 18-24, the official launch of the 2019 Safe Boating Campaign. Educating the boating public about the safety and comfort of life jackets has been a main focus of the campaign. “Wear Your Life Jacket to Work” Day will take place on Friday, May 17, wherever you are!

“It absolutely breaks my heart to know that while recreating at our lake this year families will lose loved ones due to drowning…and the use of a simple life jacket would prevent that loss,” said Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Superintendent William Shott.

The National Safe Boating Council is asking all participants to take a picture of themselves in their life jacket while at work and post it to the Ready, Set, Wear It Facebook page or submit it directly to the NSBC at outreach@safeboatingcouncil.org. Participants are also encouraged to tweet their picture using #lifejacket2work. Find Glen Canyon National Recreation Area on facebook @glencanyonnra and Instagram @glencanyonnps to follow along with Friday’s events.

U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in four out of every five recreational boating fatalities in 2017, and that approximately 84.5 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets. Members of the boating public, as well as those interested in showing the wearability of life jackets, are encouraged to participate.

More information is available on each park’s website: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area or Rainbow Bridge National Monument

About the National Park Service. More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 419 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Visit us at http://www.nps.gov, on Facebook www.facebook.com/nationalparkservice, Twitter www.twitter.com/natlparkservice, and YouTube www.youtube.com/nationalparkservice.