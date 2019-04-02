Wear Blue Tuesday For Autism Awareness
April is World Autism Month. People across the country are wearing the color blue today to help bring awareness to a disorder that affects an estimated 1 in 59 children in the United States. Autism Spectrum Disorder presents in different ways, with a broad range of conditions that impacts social skills and ability to communicate. Doctors believe early intervention is the key to improving autism issues, especially communication and learning. Read more about World Autism Month here.