Weapons Arrest by CCSO in Bellemont

Bellemont, AZ –On Thursday November 18, about 10:07 p.m. Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the parking lot shared by the Roadhouse and Harley Davidson in Bellemont, AZ for a report of a man

pointing a gun at another person. When Deputies arrived on scene a vehicle sped off from the parking lot. Deputies were able to identify and detain a male subject with a gun. The subject was identified as Estevan Leyva, a 29-year-old male from the Flagstaff Area.

A description of the fleeing vehicle was obtained and an Attempt to Locate was put out to local agencies. The Fleeing Vehicle was located later and the driver transported to Flagstaff Medical Center with substantial injuries.

Prior to Deputies arrival, Leyva’s wife attempted to diffuse the situation and was struck by Leyva. Leyva resisted arresting Deputies and once placed in the caged portion of the Deputies Patrol Vehicle damaged the inside of the vehicle.

Investigators on scene were able to locate multiple empty shell casings and large amounts of blood in the parking lot area. Estevan Leyva was charged with Domestic violence Disorderly conduct with a Weapon (a felony), Domestic Violence Disorderly Conduct, with Criminal Damage.

Additional Charges are Pending.

The investigation is still ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 928-774-4523 or 800-338-7888.

# # #