We Swear, The Story is Legitimate

Have a Good %$!# day

Have you ever heard someone cussing and thought that they resorted to vulgar language because of not being smart enough to express themselves any other way?

Yup, you’re not alone. But science has something to tell you: %$&$ to you.

A psychology professor at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts believes the exact opposite. Professor emeritus Timothy Jay says swearing may actually be a sign of higher intelligence.

Oh, fudge! Who the +*%# knew that?

Jay says there are many advantages to swearing.

A 2015 study, that he authored suggested that people with higher intelligence come up with a wider variety of curse words than those of lower IQ.

The study involved normal people who were given three letter and asked to write as many words as they could in an allotted time. Then they were asked to take those three letters and come up with cuss words for them.

The people who came up with the most regular words also managed to up with the more vulgar vocabulary.

But it’s not just a sign of intelligence. Oh, #[email protected]# no! It also demonstrates good social skills because you know when it is appropriate to use cuss words and when it’s not.

Another thing swearing indicates is honesty, according to Jay. (Which reminds me, if anyone wants to buy beachfront property in Arizona, contact me!)

Need an example? What about General Custer? If one of his scouts had told him, “General, there’s a lot of &$#& Indians down there!” Custer may have thought twice at the Little Bighorn!