Wayne’s Words Fishing Report June 10, 2020

June 10, 2020

Lake Elevation 3608

Water Temperature 71-75 F

Now that striper spawning is over foraging begins. Small shad are available lakewide. The smallest yearling stripers attack tiny shad in the main channel to the backs of canyons. Watch for small stripers feeding in a line that looks like a gust of wind, or water current disturbing the surface. Upon closer examination, it becomes obvious that the disturbance is actually small stripers chasing shad. Yearling stripers (6-10 inches) are hard to catch. Larger stripers are lurking below the small stripers. Catch them by trolling or casting. Watch the graph closely to locate the larger fish, then react quickly with spoons, or crankbaits to catch fish. Stripers are on the move and actively feeding.

Successful striper fishing reports have come from Good Hope Bay, Bullfrog, Rincon, Escalante, San Juan, Oak Canyon, Rock Creek, Last Chance and Navajo Canyon. Striper fishing is good lakewide. The best technique is to start at first light graphing and watching for a surface disturbance. Cast top water lures, rattletraps or small Kastmaster spoons in front of the fast moving school. Do not cast into the middle of the school. Lures larger than a half-inch shad, landing in the middle of small feeding fish, spooks them and they go down. Cast in front of the leading fish and they might attack your larger lure.

Larger stripers are more likely to be in the backs of canyons. Target them by trolling, but be ready to drop a spoon as the school swims under the boat. Fishing success is best in early mornings and late evenings.

Smallmouth bass are still active and catchable on plastic baits (Ned rigs, single and double tail grubs, Senkos, shad shaped worms) fished on a jig head. Work the bait along rocky structure from 5 to 30 feet. When one bass hits, quickly get more baits to that spot. There are many rocky shorelines along the lakeshore, but bass tend to congregate in certain areas. React quickly to catch more fish from a hot spot.

Walleye are holding near the backs of canyons where mudlines from rising water give them ample opportunity to forage on shad and other small fish. The secret to catching more walleye is to put a small piece of worm on the hook extending from a plastic grub. Bass will still hit the grub but now the fragrant worm will attract walleye. Look for walleye in 15-40 feet of water along a flat lake bottom, extending out from a sloping rock fall.

Panfish and catfish are available in large numbers. Look for catfish off sandy beaches at night. Sunfish will be in tiny pockets with tumbleweeds and brush now being inundated by rapidly rising lake water.