Wayne’s Weekly Lake Powell Fishing Report

May 5, 2021

Lake Elevation 3561

Water Temperature 60-66 F

By: A. Wayne Gustaveson

The bad news is that Lake Powell is still declining. Inflowing water yesterday was 8000 AC while the outflow was 21,000 AC. As the lake continues to fall, be aware that new boating hazards (rocks and shoals) will show up every day. If your boat is moving, look for hazards. You may find a new hazard in the same travel lane used on the previous day!

The good news is that the water temperature has increased into the 60s. Bass spawning has begun and will continue through the month of May. On my last fishing trip, we found bass holding on open water rock islands. Male bass protect their nest (built in 3-5 feet of water) from other fish trying to eat their eggs and young fingerlings. If a fishing lure, like a Ned rig or Senko, lands near the nest, the guarding male will pick up the bait and remove it from the nest. These guardian fish are easy to catch and provide great entertainment for bass anglers. Return the male guardians so they can continue to protect their young. You can catch larger female bass in deeper water surrounding the visible bass nest.

Stripers spawn in May. They spawn on the surface at night when water temperature reaches 60 F. Healthy mature fish are very active all night long and then tend to rest during the day. Similar sized stripers that did not develop eggs due to lack of food are constantly seeking more nutrition. Bait fishing is great now for the immature fish, which moved to the main channel and have been actively eating bait for the last month at the Dam, Buoy 3, Warm Creek Wall, Navajo Canyon, and all the way uplake. The 60-degree spawning temperature will tend to bring the two types of stripers together. Both mature and immature fish migrate to their original spawning cove. Find a populated spawning cove using bait during the day and it may be possible to find larger, healthy spawning fish in the same cove at night. Target the larger stripers at night with shad imitating lures and jigs.

If you are looking for the bass and striper hotspot with less turbulent travel – the answer is Good Hope Bay to the Horn. The journey uplake still has hazards, but driving in the middle of the main channel is safer than the backs of canyons. Distance is 23 miles from Bullfrog to the lower bay beginning at Buoy 118. The best recent report was from the Horn (Buoy 130). Trolling for stripers and walleye is excellent. Bass fishing is great. It seems the water temperature is slightly warmer in the northern lake. I am sure bait would work for stripers up north as well.

Fishing is great at the mouth of Moki Canyon with anchovies. Stripers were visible in 26 feet of water along the north wall and very cooperative while gathering in the anchovies.

Smallmouth bass were hitting grubs, Mud Minnow Ned rigs, or a Texas rig Senko in green pumpkin with red flakes, along the west wall between Bullfrog and Moki.

If you like springtime bass and striper fishing, the time is now! The air temperature is warming. There is less wind forecast on weekdays. Unfortunately, the weekends have more wind in the forecast. The best news is the launch ramps at Bullfrog and Wahweap are still open and in operation.