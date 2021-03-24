 Wayne’s Weekly Lake Powell Fishing Report

March 24, 2021

Lake Elevation 3568

Water Temperature 48-54 F

Winter temperatures are gradually warming. We have already experienced an occasional 60-degree afternoon. Lake temperature is climbing from 47-degree water, to the new normal of 50-degree water, when launching boats in the morning. Lake level is still declining while waiting for runoff to start. Lake level is lower than it has been for a very long time. The lowest recent event was in 2005 when the lake declined to 3555. That level occurred during the first week of April and then the lake began to refill in the second week. I hope that by the second week of April 2021, that runoff will increase and lake level will plateau or begin to rise.

Bass tournament anglers are catching some big largemouth bass. There have been some smallmouth captured but they generally wait for the water to warm a bit more before getting super excited. The best springtime water temperature to target bass is 60-65. As the water warms, both large and smallmouth bass begin the spawning ritual. It is possible to see a few early bass nests constructed in late March, but the real spawning activity will begin in April and conclude in May. If the water level is slow to rise then bass nests will visibly stick out everywhere on shallow shorelines with sandy or rocky slopes. Each nest needs a few small rocks to provide the foundation needed for sticky eggs to attach and be supported.

There may still be a few shad schools in the backs of canyons. As water warms, stripers will rise up off the bottom and search for shad in shallow water. Stripers will remain in the back of individual canyons where shad are present. They will feast on shad as long as possible. When in shad mode, stripers will eat shad-imitating lures. Troll or cast wherever shad schools are visible on the graph. If you can’t graph a shad or striper school, then head to deeper water to look for bottom-dwelling schools. I like to troll while watching the graph for striper marks. If absent, it is likely that stripers have moved to open water to look for food. Small stripers eat plankton from plankton pods found near the surface. They may hit a baitfish (trolled lure) that swims past while searching for more plankton.

Finally, if no shad or plankton are available, stripers migrate to deeper, open water. Main channel water is the end point where stripers accumulate. They are very grateful to see small chunks of fish bait sinking slowly in the main channel, canyons and coves. Anchovies (or other varieties of cut up fish) will likely be the best striper bait from now until the end of May when the few remaining adult shad that lived through a long winter of striper predation will spawn.

This will be an interesting spring when we find where stripers will end up. There may be some fish in the backs of canyons, while many more will be in the traditional anchovy spots.

Walleye are now in spawning mode, but female fish not quite ready to lay eggs, will still be looking for food on a long point or shallow flat (15-20 feet deep). They will eat trolled lures or plastic grubs tipped with a tasty piece of night crawler. (I know, that sounds delicious!)