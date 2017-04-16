News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Water Woes at St. Michael’s

April 16
08:02 2017
There was something unusual about the water at a special education school in St. Michael’s, AZ.

That is unless you prefer your water to be black and smell funny.

The students didn’t and so they had been hauling bottled water to their campus every day to meet their basic needs.

But in December of 2016 someone finally took action.

A group called St. Michael’s Association for Special Education began raising money in hopes of building a water-treatment facility for the school.

According to the St. Michael’s Association for Special Education poor plumbing on campus has led to water with high levels of lead and arsenic.

The students at the school had grown used to hauling bottled water to their campus on a daily basis. This water was used to clean medical equipment for treating the students as well as basic hygiene.

With no one else taking notice, the group took matters into its own hands.

The school reached out to DigDeep, a Los Angeles-based charity which specializes in water crisis projects.

One of the teachers at St. Michael’s reached out to the charity after seeing a video of the charity’s work on Facebook, DigDeep founder and executive director George McGraw said.
“She said, ‘Listen, you’re doing great work, but there are kids with special needs at this school; would you be willing to have a conversation to see what’s going on there’?” McGraw recalled.

DigDeep had previously raised funds to help bring running water to families in New Mexico and promoted the 4Liters Challenge.

In early December, the organization began raising money to build a water treatment facility.

The school serves about 24 students and 30 adults with special needs.

If you would like to help, visit the school’s donation page at www.waterforsaintmichaels.org.

