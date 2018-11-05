Water Release Impacts River, Stateline Ramp

The Bureau of Reclamation, under the direction of the Department of the Interior, will increase water releases from Glen Canyon Dam beginning Monday, November 5 and ending Thursday November 8. The release is in support of a high flow experiment in partnership with the National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Geological Survey. Releases will begin to increase early Monday morning and will peak at approximately 38,100 cubic feet per second at 2:00 p.m. Flows will continue at that peak for 60 hours to move accumulated sediment downstream to help rebuild eroded sandbars and beaches through Glen and Grand Canyons. These sandbars and beaches are important for life in and along the river.

Reclamation and National Park Service officials advise river users to exercise caution along the Colorado River through Glen and Grand Canyons and the easternmost portion of Lake Mead during this entire week. Flow level information will be posted online and at multiple locations in both Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Grand Canyon National Park. Note that it will take several hours and up to two days following beginning and end of the experiment for high flow waters to reach and then recede at downstream locations in the canyons, depending on their distance from the dam.

As a result-

Visitors to the Wahweap District in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are advised that half of the Stateline Launch Ramp will be closed Monday-Thursday to provide a staging area for the US Geological Survey study. The entire ramp will be closed for the season on November 14. Boaters are directed to facilities at the Wahweap Marina, located approximately one and a half miles south of the Stateline Ramp area.