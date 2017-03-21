Water Officials Ordered to Hand Over Water Use Data

The Utah State Records Committee last week ordered a state agency to turn over water use information to opponents of the Lake Powell Pipeline.

The Division of Water Resources had refused an information request from the environmental group Utah Rivers Council, claiming it was legally obligated to secure a third-party analysis before releasing any data. The Council contends the state is using faulty information to justify the expenditure of billions of dollars on the pipeline and a project on the Bear River.

Council Director Zach Frankel says it was silly and hypocritical that the water use data wasn’t publicly available, given that the agency claims the data shows that Utah is running out of water.

After the hearing, the Division of Water Resources issued this statement:

The Utah Division of Water Resources respects the State Records Committee and this process. We anticipate receiving the official order within the next week, and we are in the process of evaluating next steps.

The proposed Lake Powell Pipeline has been discussed for over two decades. The project concept began in the mid ‘90s, and in 2006, the Lake Powell Pipeline Act was passed, making it an official state project.