Water Conservation District Supports New Policy for Lake Powell

Directors of the Colorado River Water Conservation District are hoping their recent endorsement of a new policy regarding “drought contingency planning” will bolster water levels in Lake Powell and Lake Mead. The policy approval seen as a key step in the fast-moving effort to keep the four states in the upper Colorado River basin (Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico) and the three states in the lower river basin (California, Arizona and Nevada) working together on a plan to keep the two biggest reservoirs on the river system functioning as intended.

Currently, Lake Powell is 43 percent full, typically receiving 10.3 million acre-feet of water from the Colorado, Green and San Juan rivers each year. But annual inflows have been below average for 15 of the past 18 years. Water managers say three more dry years could leave the reservoir too low to make hydro-power at the Glen Canyon dam, and then if the drought continues, Lake Powell would be too low to release enough water to meet the upper basin’s obligations to the lower basin.

Read the full story from Aspen Journalism here.