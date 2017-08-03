Water Being Shut-off at Wahweap!

Water Shut Off At Wahweap for Emergency Repair Of Water Line

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Utah – Emergency repair of a water line at Wahweap may necessitate shutting off water, beginning at approximately 9 a.m. today and lasting for six to eight hours. Crews have been working to repair a water leak at the Utah State Department of Natural Resources Building since yesterday afternoon and so far have not been able to isolate the water leak, requiring shutting off water lines to a larger area. Crews are working diligently to repair the leak with the goal of affecting the smallest areas possible, so that water does not have to be shut off to larger areas of Wahweap.

Water is leaking from a two inch line, and if not repaired will drain the water tanks and there will be no water available. Fixing the leak will result in intermittent water shutoffs beginning at 9 a.m. today at the following areas in Wahweap: campground, campground store, fish cleaning station, picnic grounds, boat repair shop, and boat rental dock. All water to these locations could potentially have to be shut down today for six to eight hours, beginning any time after 9 a.m. today.

Crews have been working on the repair since yesterday afternoon, after the water leak was discovered. The park is working to make these repairs as quickly as possible with least impact, and apologizes for the inconvenience.

From: The Glen Canyon National Recreation Area